Critical Contrast: Inventergy Global (INVT) and Orange (ORAN)

Orange (NYSE: ORAN) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orange and Inventergy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 0 2 2 0 2.50 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inventergy Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Inventergy Global does not pay a dividend. Orange pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Orange has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Inventergy Global N/A 37.76% 23.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orange and Inventergy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $46.45 billion 0.97 $2.15 billion $0.70 24.30 Inventergy Global $1.77 million 0.28 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Summary

Orange beats Inventergy Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange Company Profile

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment. The company also provides voice services, voice over Internet protocol products, and audio conferencing services, as well as incoming traffic for call centers; and data services, including IP-VPN, as well as broadband infrastructure products, such as satellites or fiber optic access. In addition, it offers information technology and integration services comprising communication and collaboration, hosting and infrastructure, applications, security, and video conferencing services, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers installation and maintenance of submarine cables, and sales and services to international carriers; and shared services. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

