Critical Analysis: Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) & Orbotech (ORBK)

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) and Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Mesa Laboratories has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbotech has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and Orbotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories -3.08% 12.93% 7.66% Orbotech 15.33% 17.28% 12.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and Orbotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories $96.18 million 7.82 -$2.96 million $6.18 31.96 Orbotech $900.86 million 3.45 $132.38 million $2.74 23.39

Orbotech has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories. Orbotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Orbotech shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Orbotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mesa Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Orbotech does not pay a dividend. Mesa Laboratories pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mesa Laboratories and Orbotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbotech 0 4 3 0 2.43

Orbotech has a consensus target price of $56.29, suggesting a potential downside of 12.16%. Given Orbotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orbotech is more favorable than Mesa Laboratories.

Summary

Orbotech beats Mesa Laboratories on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The company's Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software. The company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services direct imaging, automated optical inspection (AOI), automated optical shaping, via formation laser drilling tools, additive printing solutions, and other production systems used in the manufacture of PCBs; AOI, test, repair, and process monitoring systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs; and etch, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and molecular vapor deposition equipment used in the manufacture of SDs, such as micro-electro-mechanical systems, advanced semiconductor packaging, power and radio frequency devices, and high brightness light emitting diode devices. It is also involved in the research, development, and marketing of products for the deposition of thin film coating of various materials on crystalline silicon photovoltaic wafers for solar energy panels. In addition, the company develops and markets check processing and healthcare payments automation solutions to banks, financial, and other payment processing institutions and healthcare providers through system integrators and solution providers. The company was formerly known as Optrotech Ltd. and changed its name to Orbotech Ltd. as a result of its merger with Orbot Systems Ltd. in October 1992. Orbotech Ltd. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

