Comparing Partner Communications (PTNR) and NII (NIHD)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ: PTNR) and NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Partner Communications alerts:

2.3% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of NII shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NII shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and NII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 1.49% 3.40% 1.06% NII -31.46% -433.00% -17.27%

Risk and Volatility

Partner Communications has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NII has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Partner Communications and NII, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 NII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Partner Communications currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 338.36%. Given Partner Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Partner Communications is more favorable than NII.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Partner Communications and NII’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $943.00 million 0.65 $33.00 million N/A N/A NII $869.80 million 0.40 -$301.01 million N/A N/A

Partner Communications has higher revenue and earnings than NII.

Summary

Partner Communications beats NII on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network. It also provides cellular content and value-added services, such as multimedia messaging, cyber protection, cloud backup, ringtone, music streaming, and various business services; and international roaming services, as well as sells and leases cellular handsets, and related cellular devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers Internet service provider (ISP) services comprising email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and anti-spam filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security and integration solutions, business information storage services, and data center and cloud services; international long distance services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony and primary rate interface services. Further, it provides television, high speed broadband fiber optic based network, and value added services; and sell and leases modems, domestic routers, servers, smartboxes, and related equipment, as well as tablets, laptops, landline phones, datacards, televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, audio accessories and related equipment, and integration projects. Additionally, the company offers office communication private branch exchange services to business customers. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services. The company also provides value-added services, including sports, music, and entertainment streaming capabilities; online education; and access to national and international WiFi hotspot networks. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 3.246 million subscriber units. The company markets its services through direct sales representatives, indirect sales agents, retail stores and kiosks, and other subscriber-convenient sales channels. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.