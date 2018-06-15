GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) vs. Thermon Group (THR) Critical Analysis

GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrafTech International and Thermon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International $550.77 million 11.27 $7.98 million N/A N/A Thermon Group $308.61 million 2.54 $11.91 million $0.99 24.37

Thermon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GrafTech International.

Profitability

This table compares GrafTech International and Thermon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International 28.73% 72.06% 20.95% Thermon Group 3.86% 7.46% 4.39%

Dividends

GrafTech International pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Thermon Group does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GrafTech International and Thermon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Thermon Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

GrafTech International presently has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.99%. Thermon Group has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given GrafTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than Thermon Group.

Summary

GrafTech International beats Thermon Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

