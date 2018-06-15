Vical (VICL) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vical (NASDAQ: VICL) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vical and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vical presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.22%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.76%. Given Vical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vical is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vical and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical $13.82 million 1.91 -$12.96 million ($1.01) -1.20 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.26) -16.96

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vical. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vical has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vical and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical -144.80% -32.93% -27.09% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -98.51% -54.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of Vical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vical beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the company's core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

