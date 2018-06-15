Reviewing Digirad (DRAD) and Viveve Medical (VIVE)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) and Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Digirad shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Digirad shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and Digirad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -269.24% -437.98% -103.63% Digirad -25.76% -2.36% -1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viveve Medical and Digirad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 1 6 0 2.86 Digirad 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viveve Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 165.90%. Digirad has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Digirad’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digirad is more favorable than Viveve Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viveve Medical and Digirad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $15.29 million 7.08 -$36.95 million ($2.11) -1.64 Digirad $118.34 million 0.29 -$35.73 million N/A N/A

Digirad has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical.

Dividends

Digirad pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Viveve Medical does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digirad has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digirad beats Viveve Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

