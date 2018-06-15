Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Compass Diversified earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9214167089884 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE CODI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.48. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $360.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.71 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 2.19%. analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $580,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $50,736.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 176,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,903. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors.

