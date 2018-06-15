Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,881,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,121,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Vetr raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.16 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $49.69 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.