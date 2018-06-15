COMSCORE (SCOR) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCOR. TheStreet lowered shares of COMSCORE from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of COMSCORE opened at $24.04 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. COMSCORE has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $105.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million. COMSCORE had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.21%. sell-side analysts anticipate that COMSCORE will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

