COMSCORE (SCOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Get COMSCORE alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of COMSCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,826. COMSCORE has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $105.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. COMSCORE had a negative return on equity of 42.21% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. research analysts forecast that COMSCORE will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMSCORE (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.