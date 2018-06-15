Comstock Resources (CRK) Upgraded at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.95.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources traded down $0.70, reaching $9.71, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 785,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,721. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $172.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,223,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 48.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas; and New Mexico and the Mid-Continent region. The company owns interests in 1,309 producing oil and natural gas wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.