Condensate Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,597.00 (RAIN)

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. Condensate has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1,597.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Condensate has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Condensate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Condensate alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.14 or 0.03964110 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022257 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001170 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009430 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005242 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010471 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004584 BTC.

About Condensate

RAIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 210,644,528 coins. Condensate’s official website is condensate.co. Condensate’s official message board is www.rainblog.de. Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain.

Buying and Selling Condensate

Condensate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condensate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Condensate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Condensate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Condensate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.