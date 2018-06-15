Conifer Holdings (CNFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Conifer’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Conifer an industry rank of 194 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised Conifer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Conifer in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director R Jamison Williams, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian J. Roney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,765 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 6.28% of Conifer worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Conifer opened at $6.14 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Conifer has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.51% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. equities research analysts forecast that Conifer will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

