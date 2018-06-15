Connect Group (CNCT) Stock Price Down 44.1%

Shares of Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) traded down 44.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.78 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 29.05 ($0.39). 7,151,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,456% from the average session volume of 459,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.69).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Connect Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 140.80 ($1.87).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About Connect Group

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

