Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 12,084 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in United Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $1,246,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,938. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.62.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.