Conn’s Inc (CONN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.86 Million

Analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to post sales of $376.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.84 million to $384.13 million. Conn’s posted sales of $366.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conn’s from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $34.20. 68,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,336. The stock has a market cap of $809.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

In other news, insider Brian Daly acquired 5,100 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $142,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,591.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George L. Bchara acquired 7,390 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $202,559.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,586.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

