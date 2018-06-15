Consensus (SEN) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Tidex. Consensus has a market cap of $0.00 and $27,030.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00041944 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00395929 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000873 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000497 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003525 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00070000 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

