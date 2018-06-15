Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after buying an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

