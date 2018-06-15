Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Trimmed by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,470 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A worth $30,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 287,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,615,000 after buying an additional 88,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,218,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,731,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 11,394.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,183,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,612,000 after buying an additional 1,173,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 11.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 862,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,057,000 after buying an additional 91,741 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A traded up $0.22, reaching $232.40, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 116,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,049. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $178.57 and a 12 month high of $236.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $687,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,797,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,757 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

