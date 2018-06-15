Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $10.53 Million Holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86,949 shares during the quarter. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR makes up 3.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.13% of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR traded down $0.11, reaching $51.17, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 782,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,846,975. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

