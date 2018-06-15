Continental Resources (CLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm bought 136,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,880,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 193,881 shares of company stock worth $11,749,809 and sold 58,222 shares worth $3,596,584. Company insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,860,000 after buying an additional 64,943 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,920,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,978,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,787,000 after purchasing an additional 65,229 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,631,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $86,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,306,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.34. 2,361,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,460. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Continental Resources had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

