ContractNet One Day Volume Reaches $477.00 (CRYPTO:CNET)

ContractNet (CURRENCY:CNET) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, ContractNet has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar. ContractNet has a market cap of $0.00 and $477.00 worth of ContractNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContractNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00004800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003650 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00598211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00237635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093184 BTC.

ContractNet Coin Profile

ContractNet’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins. ContractNet’s official Twitter account is @contractNetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContractNet’s official message board is medium.com/@contractnetlabs. ContractNet’s official website is contractnet.com.

ContractNet Coin Trading

ContractNet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContractNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContractNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContractNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

