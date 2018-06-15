ContraFect (CFRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ContraFect earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.280137028502 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CFRX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 3,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,884. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.43.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

