Contrasting Allianz (AZSEY) and Fanhua (FANH)

Allianz (OTCMKTS: AZSEY) and Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Fanhua shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allianz and Fanhua, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 6 2 0 2.25 Fanhua 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fanhua has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.18%. Given Fanhua’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fanhua is more favorable than Allianz.

Risk and Volatility

Allianz has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fanhua has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allianz and Fanhua’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $123.78 billion 0.76 $7.69 billion $1.72 12.35 Fanhua $628.39 million 3.41 $69.04 million N/A N/A

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Fanhua.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and Fanhua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.72% 10.35% 0.80% Fanhua 14.10% 12.97% 10.50%

Dividends

Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fanhua pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Allianz pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fanhua beats Allianz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment provides property and casualty, group life, liability, and credit insurance products to corporate clients; and offers risk management services to enterprises in various industries, as well as reinsurance brokerage services to insurance companies. Its products include commercial property, cargo, hull, liability, construction and erection, credit, extended warranty, and bank account crime insurance. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance marketplace baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products. In addition, it provides vehicle related value-added services; and distributes wealth management products. As of March 31, 2017, it consisted of 31 insurance agencies, 2 insurance brokerages, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 959 sales and service outlets, 280,196 registered independent sales agents, 1,165 brokers, and 1,241 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

