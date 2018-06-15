Contrasting Apple (AAPL) & Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Apple and Super Micro Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple 1 15 28 2 2.67 Super Micro Computer 0 6 1 0 2.14

Apple currently has a consensus target price of $206.82, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Super Micro Computer has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Apple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Apple is more favorable than Super Micro Computer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apple and Super Micro Computer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple $229.23 billion 4.22 $48.35 billion $9.21 20.72 Super Micro Computer $2.53 billion 0.50 $69.32 million $1.34 19.55

Apple has higher revenue and earnings than Super Micro Computer. Super Micro Computer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apple pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Super Micro Computer does not pay a dividend. Apple pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apple has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of Apple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Apple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apple and Super Micro Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple 21.55% 39.97% 14.27% Super Micro Computer N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Apple has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Micro Computer has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apple beats Super Micro Computer on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as operating systems comprising iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. The company also provides iWork, an integrated productivity suite that helps users create, present, and publish documents, presentations, and spreadsheets; and other application software, such as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro X, and FileMaker Pro. In addition, it offers Apple TV that connects to consumers' TV and enables them to access digital content directly for streaming high definition video, playing music and games, and viewing photos; Apple Watch, a personal electronic device; and iPod touch, a flash memory-based digital music and media player. Further, the company sells Apple-branded and third-party accessories, such as headphones, displays, storage devices, Beats products, and other connectivity and computing products and supplies. Additionally, it offers iCloud, a cloud service that stores music, photos, contacts, calendars, mail, documents, and others; AppleCare, which offers support options for its customers; and Apple Pay, a cashless payment service. The company sells and delivers digital content and applications through the iTunes Store, App Store, Mac App Store, TV App Store, iBooks Store, and Apple Music. It also sells its products through its retail and online stores, and direct sales force, as well as through third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers, and value-added resellers. Apple Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. The company also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives. In addition, it provides customer support services and hardware enhanced services. The company offers its products to data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, high performance computing, and Internet of Things/embedded markets. It sells its server systems, and server subsystems and accessories through direct sales force, as well as through distributors that comprise value added resellers and system integrators, and OEMs. The company has operations primarily in San Jose, California; the Netherlands; Taiwan; China; and Japan. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

