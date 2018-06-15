Analyzing Surface Oncology (SURF) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ: CBMG) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group -9,594.83% -45.67% -42.58% Surface Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and Surface Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Surface Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cellular Biomedicine Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.35%. Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.67%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and Surface Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 884.79 -$25.49 million ($1.78) -9.66 Surface Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Surface Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Cellular Biomedicine Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. It also engages in the research and production of lab kits. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Science to co-develop industrial control processes in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

