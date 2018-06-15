Contrasting DST Systems (DST) and Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

DST Systems (NYSE: DST) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DST Systems and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DST Systems 0 4 0 0 2.00 Verisk Analytics 1 6 6 0 2.38

DST Systems presently has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.64%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $103.23, indicating a potential downside of 6.13%. Given Verisk Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than DST Systems.

Dividends

DST Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Verisk Analytics does not pay a dividend. DST Systems pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DST Systems has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DST Systems and Verisk Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DST Systems $2.22 billion 2.25 $451.50 million $3.36 25.00 Verisk Analytics $2.15 billion 8.47 $555.10 million $3.21 34.26

Verisk Analytics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DST Systems. DST Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DST Systems has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DST Systems and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DST Systems 20.35% 16.90% 6.96% Verisk Analytics 26.05% 31.75% 10.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of DST Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of DST Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats DST Systems on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc. provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans. Its services include transaction processing; account opening and maintenance; reconciliation of trades, positions, and cash; corporate actions; regulatory reporting and compliance functions; and tax reporting. The International Financial Services segment offers investor and policyholder administration and technology services on a remote processing and business process outsourcing basis to mutual fund managers, insurers, and platform providers, as well as provides solutions related to participant accounting and recordkeeping for clients in the wealth management and retirement savings industries/markets. Its Healthcare Services segment offers software applications to provide healthcare organizations with pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions for information processing, quality of care, cost management, and payment integrity needs; and healthcare solutions, including claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, business intelligence, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with environmental health and safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company's Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to P&C insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segment's solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on properties, businesses, and communities to evaluate, price, and process commercial insurance applications, including property, auto, general liability, business owner's policy, and workers compensation. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

