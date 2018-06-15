Contrasting FGL (FG) & China Life Insurance (LFC)

FGL (NYSE: FG) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FGL and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 2 2 0 2.50 China Life Insurance 2 1 7 0 2.50

FGL currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. China Life Insurance has a consensus target price of $13.85, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given FGL’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FGL is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Dividends

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. FGL does not pay a dividend. China Life Insurance pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FGL and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL N/A 9.54% 0.56% China Life Insurance 6.26% 12.32% 1.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FGL and China Life Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $1.72 billion 1.06 $41.00 million N/A N/A China Life Insurance $105.48 billion 0.75 $4.77 billion $0.93 15.04

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than FGL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of FGL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of FGL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats FGL on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products. The company is also involved in reinsurance business; the asset management, fund management, and health management activities; retirement properties investment; and provision of financial services. It sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

