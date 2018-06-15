Reviewing Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) & Its Competitors

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE: FEDU) is one of 42 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $47.49 million $7.01 million 31.53 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Competitors $535.20 million $32.77 million 13.31

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman). Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays out 210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Educational services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Competitors -13.55% -29.99% -7.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Competitors 149 651 742 18 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 6.24%. Given Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers education and management consulting services. It operates 27 learning centers in Shanghai and 6 learning centers in other cities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

