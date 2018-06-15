Contrasting Frontline (FRO) & Paragon Shipping (PRGNF)

Frontline (NYSE: FRO) and Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Paragon Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline -47.83% -3.50% -1.41% Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontline and Paragon Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $646.33 million 1.45 -$264.86 million ($0.03) -184.00 Paragon Shipping $1.98 million 0.00 $23.78 million N/A N/A

Paragon Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontline.

Risk & Volatility

Frontline has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon Shipping has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontline and Paragon Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 1 2 2 0 2.20 Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontline currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Frontline’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Summary

Frontline beats Paragon Shipping on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

