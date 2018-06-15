Contrasting Materion (MTRN) and Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

Materion (NYSE: MTRN) and Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Materion and Shiloh Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion 1.58% 7.83% 5.03% Shiloh Industries 0.56% 6.94% 2.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Materion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Shiloh Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Materion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Shiloh Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Materion and Shiloh Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion $1.14 billion 1.00 $11.45 million $1.72 32.76 Shiloh Industries $1.04 billion 0.20 -$690,000.00 $0.53 16.89

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than Shiloh Industries. Shiloh Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Materion and Shiloh Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materion 0 2 0 0 2.00 Shiloh Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

Materion presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.82%. Shiloh Industries has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Shiloh Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shiloh Industries is more favorable than Materion.

Dividends

Materion pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Shiloh Industries does not pay a dividend. Materion pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Materion has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Materion has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiloh Industries has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Materion beats Shiloh Industries on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides copper and nickel manufactured in plate, rod, bar, tube, wire product forms, and other customized shapes; thick precision strip products; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wire. Its products are used in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through a combination of company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. It also produces powertrain systems components comprising planetary carriers, clutch and transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, the company offers various intermediate steel processing services, such as oiling, leveling, cutting-to-length, multi-blanking, slitting, edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils, and inventory control services. Further, it provides portfolio of light weighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel, and steel alloys under the BlankLight, CastLight, and StampLight brand names. Additionally, the company designs and manufactures precision blanks, ShilohCore acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, and precision machined components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers to the OEMs. Shiloh Industries, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio.

