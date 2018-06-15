Re/Max (RMAX) and Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY) Head-To-Head Survey

Re/Max (NYSE: RMAX) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Re/Max and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Re/Max 6.43% 80.11% 12.36% Mitsubishi Estate 10.06% 6.63% 2.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Re/Max shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitsubishi Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Re/Max shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Re/Max has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Re/Max and Mitsubishi Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Re/Max 2 3 2 0 2.00 Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Re/Max currently has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Re/Max’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Re/Max is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Re/Max and Mitsubishi Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Re/Max $195.93 million 4.93 $12.81 million $1.87 29.12 Mitsubishi Estate $10.78 billion 2.35 $1.08 billion N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Re/Max.

Dividends

Re/Max pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mitsubishi Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Re/Max pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Re/Max has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Re/Max is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Re/Max beats Mitsubishi Estate on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust services to meet management needs for long-term stability, as well as private placement funds to meet the specific management needs of institutional investors. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting. Additionally, the company operates a network of eight hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand; and provides real estate problem-solving solutions for corporations and high net worth individuals, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, parking lot management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

