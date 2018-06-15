Contrasting Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) & Its Peers

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) is one of 63 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.79 billion $8.91 billion 8.51 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Competitors $14.69 billion $2.32 billion 12.87

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 16.27% 6.33% 0.35% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Competitors 18.81% 11.51% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Competitors 503 1576 1506 70 2.31

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.66%. Given Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 38.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group peers beat Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; derivatives, securitization, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment to beneficiaries. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt/equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental clients; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

