Analyzing NanoString Technologies (NSTG) and Its Rivals

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) is one of 92 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NanoString Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -36.62% -108.29% -31.72% NanoString Technologies Competitors -6,095.52% -68.89% -26.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NanoString Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 NanoString Technologies Competitors 514 1816 4738 172 2.63

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.28%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 16.17%. Given NanoString Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NanoString Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NanoString Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $114.90 million -$43.56 million -7.52 NanoString Technologies Competitors $1.03 billion $94.79 million -1.82

NanoString Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NanoString Technologies peers beat NanoString Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, nCounter Vantage 3D, miRNA expression, cancer copy number variation, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter-based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

