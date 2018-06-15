Reviewing POSCO (PKX) and APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY)

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS: APEMY) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of POSCO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of POSCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and POSCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH $5.05 billion 0.80 $361.00 million $4.29 10.99 POSCO $54.59 billion 0.49 $2.48 billion $7.75 10.84

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH. POSCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and POSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH 7.07% 12.21% 7.11% POSCO 4.76% 6.03% 3.58%

Dividends

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. POSCO pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. POSCO pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and POSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH 0 0 0 0 N/A POSCO 0 1 4 0 2.80

Volatility and Risk

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POSCO has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH

Aperam S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless steel and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products. The company is also involved in the distribution operations; and the provision of value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, it designs, produces, and transforms nickel alloys and other specific stainless steels in various forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates. The company serves customers in aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances and electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas industries. It distributes its products through a network of service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. Aperam S.A. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products. It also designs and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and produces liquefied natural gas, power, and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the engineering and construction; coated steel, zinc relief, and components manufacturing; computer hardware and software distribution; economic research and consulting; business facility maintenance; architecture and consulting; investment in venture, energy, and bio tech companies; electronic commerce; refractories and quicklime manufacturing and sales; transporting and warehousing; real estate rental and sale; house and train manufacturing and management; education and real estate business; hotel; and stem cell medicine development activities. Further, it engages in the non-residential building rental; secondary and storage battery and textile manufacturing; resource development; iron ore and coal sales; and mine development. Additionally, the company engages in loading and unloading; IT service and DVR; electric control engineering; forest resources development; human resource; wastewater treatment operation and maintenance; crude oil and natural gas mining; refractory materials sales and furnace maintenance; rice processing; grain sales; petroleum gas extraction; private equity trust; packing materials manufacturing; and social enterprise businesses. POSCO was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

