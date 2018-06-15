Reviewing Viralytics (VRACY) and Its Rivals

Viralytics (OTCMKTS: VRACY) is one of 32 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Viralytics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Viralytics has a beta of -6.1, indicating that its stock price is 710% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viralytics’ competitors have a beta of 3.22, indicating that their average stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viralytics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viralytics N/A N/A N/A Viralytics Competitors -261.93% -63.97% -23.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viralytics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viralytics $4.88 million -$9.26 million -32.00 Viralytics Competitors $806.43 million $48.21 million 11.37

Viralytics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Viralytics. Viralytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viralytics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viralytics 0 0 0 0 N/A Viralytics Competitors 95 516 1221 42 2.65

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Viralytics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viralytics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viralytics competitors beat Viralytics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Viralytics

Viralytics Limited, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncolytic immunotherapies in Australia and internationally. The company's lead investigational product is CAVATAK, a proprietary formulation of an oncolytic common cold virus that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma, and lung and bladder cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of late stage melanoma; and in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate and breast cancer, multiple myeloma, pancreatic cancer, malignant glioma, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It is also developing EVATAK to treat ovarian, prostate, and gastric cancer. The company was formerly known as Psiron Ltd. and changed its name to Viralytics Limited in December 2006. Viralytics Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

