Walker & Dunlop (WD) vs. Everi (EVRI) Financial Comparison

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Everi has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Everi and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 3 0 3.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 0 3 0 3.00

Everi presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.10%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Everi’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Everi does not pay a dividend. Walker & Dunlop pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Everi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everi and Walker & Dunlop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $974.95 million 0.55 -$51.90 million ($0.31) -25.10 Walker & Dunlop $711.86 million 2.53 $211.12 million $4.76 12.21

Walker & Dunlop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everi. Everi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi -5.16% N/A -1.10% Walker & Dunlop 29.20% 19.19% 5.08%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Everi on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations, as well as assist casinos in filing required tax forms; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans. It provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. The company also acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. In addition, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Further, the company offers underwriting and risk management, servicing and asset management, and direct loan originators and correspondent network services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

