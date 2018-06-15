ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

“Contravir announced that IND for CRV-431 (cyclophilin inhibitor) has been approved to move into the clinic for hepatitis B virus (HBV). Important to note is the design of the study, which in our view could potentially accelerate timelines for the HBV combination; TXL + CRV-431.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get ContraVir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,237,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.3% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.57% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Receive News & Ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.