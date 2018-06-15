Contura Energy (CNTE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Contura Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Contura Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Contura Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Contura Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CNTE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26. Contura Energy has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $352.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. Contura Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. sell-side analysts expect that Contura Energy will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

