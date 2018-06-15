Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will announce $677.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $697.50 million and the lowest is $641.13 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $720.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.21 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber traded up $0.12, reaching $26.92, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 11,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,246. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 108.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 890,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 463,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,252,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,601,000 after purchasing an additional 302,265 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $8,537,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,901,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,905,000 after purchasing an additional 194,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $4,572,000.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

