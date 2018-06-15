Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,887,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 826% from the previous session’s volume of 851,907 shares.The stock last traded at $26.90 and had previously closed at $26.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,612,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,392,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,252,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,601,000 after acquiring an additional 302,265 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,901,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,905,000 after acquiring an additional 194,152 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,522,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

