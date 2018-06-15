Copart (CPRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 28th.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub cut Copart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Consumer Edge raised Copart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens raised Copart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Copart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $5,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $11,494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,400. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Copart by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Copart by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Copart by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 11.1% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 999,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

