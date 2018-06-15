Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Stake Increased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 429,939 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.59% of Corecivic worth $36,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the fourth quarter worth $13,036,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,756,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after buying an additional 555,458 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic during the first quarter valued at $9,346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after buying an additional 465,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 716.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 448,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 393,926 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corecivic alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Corecivic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corecivic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE CXW traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $440.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.67 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.