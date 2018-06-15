Cornerstone Advisory LLP Buys 263,270 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2,263.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 263,270 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises 2.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLP owned 0.48% of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust traded down $0.02, hitting $21.66, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 72,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,752. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities, including Build America Bonds (BABs), issued by state and local governments to finance capital projects, such as public schools, roads, transportation infrastructure, bridges, ports and public buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.