Cornerstone Advisory LLP Purchases New Stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE ESG OPTIM (ESGD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLP bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE ESG OPTIM (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLP owned approximately 0.08% of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE ESG OPTIM as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE ESG OPTIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE ESG OPTIM by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE ESG OPTIM by 720.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE ESG OPTIM during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE ESG OPTIM during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE ESG OPTIM traded down $0.19, reaching $67.65, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,122. ISHARES Tr/MSCI EAFE ESG OPTIM has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $72.49.

