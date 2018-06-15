Corning (NYSE:GLW) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of GLW opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 2nd. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $6,456,419.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Corning by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 160,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

