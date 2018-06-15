Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) has been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corporate Capital Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9005950922334 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Capital Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Corporate Capital Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 338,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. Corporate Capital Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

