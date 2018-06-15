Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) by 445.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,089 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Corporate Capital Trust worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Corporate Capital Trust by 13,834.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Capital Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,976,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,092 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the first quarter valued at $17,984,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $15,148,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Capital Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 882,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Capital Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CCT opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter. Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 7.01%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4022 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Corporate Capital Trust’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.