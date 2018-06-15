Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corporate Office Properties Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0003582019075 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust opened at $27.39 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $66,938.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,294.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.