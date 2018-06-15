COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $7.89

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 25642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMRE. ValuEngine raised COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The firm has a market cap of $863.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. COSTAMARE Inc/SH had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that COSTAMARE Inc/SH will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 606,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 168,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 386,645 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 1,202.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 490,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 469,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 23, 2018, it had a fleet of 71 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 466,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 462,000 TEU; and 1 new build vessel of 3,800 TEU.

